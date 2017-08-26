ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Diesel.

Effects

385 people reported 2971 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 41%
Creative 36%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 28%
Depression 25%
Nausea 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

502

Avatar for BIGxKUSHY
Member since 2019
Just got this shit yo, madd dope I like it very dense n heavy not what I expected to look like but its still awesomeness ...loooovveeeee it
Avatar for Rj13905
Member since 2020
powerfull and taste the best
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for BigSmOKE02
Member since 2020
This is some pressure too, did not disappoint
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JamesEvail
Member since 2019
This is my favorite because when I take a hit I instantly know this is Purple D very nice.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Poolboy1080
Member since 2017
FIRE, TOP SHELF. A very well done cross breed!
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for spoonzie98
Member since 2018
smells v floral, with a hint of pepper. the onset is noticeably slow, which is nice because it gives me time to kiss my sober self goodbye. had a full convo with my cat. very heavy feeling in the eyes.
Relaxed
Avatar for cajunjane79
Member since 2017
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed