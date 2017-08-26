ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are often energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D may also be an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, many are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime consumers, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

385 people reported 2971 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 41%
Creative 36%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 28%
Depression 25%
Nausea 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
When I saw Purple Diesel in the collective I about jumped for joy. Sour D being one of my favorite strains I knew that whatever the Purple cross was I would enjoy it. The buds were very fluffy and dark purple (There was almost no green on these buds) with long dark orange hairs. The smell? Heaven? I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for DappaDanGuyzer
Member since 2014
While smoking this product, I was beyond high dude. I was literally inches away from Christ himself lol. But yeah this weed is cool it helps me focus to beat video game high scores and stuff. I HIGHLY recommend it guys.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for anodyne
Member since 2013
Vaped with a Pax. Good results with both light and medium temperatures. On light temp: light head buzz, slight pain relief and tingles. On medium: nice head buzz, spacey and glassy cerebral high, decent body buzz. Will not couch lock you unless you let it. This can be considered a good wake '...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for StudentOfTheHerb
Member since 2013
One of my favorite strains, and one of the few I can enjoyably smoke throughout the day. Very clear, creative high that propagates conversation, and socializing in general. Looks very much like you think Purple Haze x Sour Diesel would, and the same can be said of the scent. 9/10, highly recommended...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Munchiez2
Member since 2014
pretty damn tasty and really stoney on the diesel side but giggly with the pre-98, relaxing and good for any time of day for me, it's a toss up between this and lucid dream for me though they're both really great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Purple Diesel
First strain child
Electric Black Mamba
child
Second strain child
Hoodwreck
child

