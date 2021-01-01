Purple Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Gelato.
Purple Gelato effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
7 people reported 20 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
14% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
14% of people say it helps with headache
