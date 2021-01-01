Loading…

Purple Gelato

Hybrid
Picture of Purple Gelato
stock photo similar to purple gelato
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
relaxed

Purple Gelato is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, tangy, and followed up by a lovely floral aroma. Purple Gelato provides a heavy-handed high that will physically relax your entire body while keeping your brain active. Anyone with a low THC tolerance should be careful when smoking this strain. Purple Gelato nugs are marked by small spikes and shades of deep purple.

Purple Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
14% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
14% of people say it helps with headache

Purple Gelato reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
14% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
14% of people taste the flavor flowery
Tree fruit
14% of people taste the flavor tree fruit

