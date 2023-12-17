Purple Ghost Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Ghost Candy.
Purple Ghost Candy strain effects
Purple Ghost Candy strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
k........y
December 17, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Was gonna be a very long review, but thought I'd share too much.. Anyway 5/5.
q........f
August 13, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I LOVE THIS STRAIN, my PHC was home grown, and my all time favorite is GDP, this is a close 2nd, just in the way it smelled, love this strain, will get again
e........8
August 12, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I bought a jar of FarmaceuticalRx's Purple Ghost. On its own website, it's Ghost OG x Candyland Purple, so it fits here, however its dominant terpene is Myrcene. Beta-myrcene .828%, delta-Limonene .374%, Ocimene (cis + trans) .274% beta-Caryophyllene .159% and alpha-pinene .15%. 26.2% THC. Though it labels it as a sativa, I feel it's maybe sativa-dominating hybrid. I smoked a waterbong bowl at late morning. It hit high at first inhalation. It smells like a dried and not very fresh black tea bag (though it smells good), a bit of woody, airy earthy, a bit of diesel and a bit of pine. It tasted, when inhalation, like delicious dense and thick smoke of creamy violet (I haven't tasted a literal violet flower, so it may be relating or not) like non-blueberry berry, when you imagine violet's color personality, not the flower. At first, the high was so confusing and psychedelic, the head then became clear in a few minutes, yet still swaying, slowly flying and silent and smooth buzz high. Its cerebral high was deep and gave you something new to learn more or realize something about our God, who is above all heavens. Praised be His Name. Heavy-weighty euphoria, groovy and sedating soothe as well. Constantly doing head dancing. I gave it ~4.8 out of 5 stars.
m........0
February 23, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Beautiful Strain when I took my first hit I knew I was in for a good session highly recommend this one if you can get your hands on it
r........3
August 5, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
My PGC was home grown. Incredibly dank and sweet, the scents and flavours are ones you don't want to miss out on. This strain gets a 5/5 from me.
j........r
January 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Just trim this ghost out and it left me ghosted test 31.7
c........7
January 10, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Considering this is a strong THC wise smoke I'll be growing this spring/summer
s........h
October 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I find this to be mentally energizing and puts me into a focus or creative mode. Great for musicians.