I bought a jar of FarmaceuticalRx's Purple Ghost. On its own website, it's Ghost OG x Candyland Purple, so it fits here, however its dominant terpene is Myrcene. Beta-myrcene .828%, delta-Limonene .374%, Ocimene (cis + trans) .274% beta-Caryophyllene .159% and alpha-pinene .15%. 26.2% THC. Though it labels it as a sativa, I feel it's maybe sativa-dominating hybrid. I smoked a waterbong bowl at late morning. It hit high at first inhalation. It smells like a dried and not very fresh black tea bag (though it smells good), a bit of woody, airy earthy, a bit of diesel and a bit of pine. It tasted, when inhalation, like delicious dense and thick smoke of creamy violet (I haven't tasted a literal violet flower, so it may be relating or not) like non-blueberry berry, when you imagine violet's color personality, not the flower. At first, the high was so confusing and psychedelic, the head then became clear in a few minutes, yet still swaying, slowly flying and silent and smooth buzz high. Its cerebral high was deep and gave you something new to learn more or realize something about our God, who is above all heavens. Praised be His Name. Heavy-weighty euphoria, groovy and sedating soothe as well. Constantly doing head dancing. I gave it ~4.8 out of 5 stars.