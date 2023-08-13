Purple Ghost Candy
aka Purple Ghost OG
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Purple Ghost Candy effects are mostly calming.
Purple Ghost Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ghost OG and Candyland Purple. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Purple Ghost Candy is a rare and exclusive strain from Seedsman, a cannabis company that focuses on providing diverse and high-quality seeds for collectors worldwide. Purple Ghost Candy is 27.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Purple Ghost Candy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Ghost Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Seedsman, Purple Ghost Candy features flavors like spicy, earthy, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a peppery aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Purple Ghost Candy typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Purple Ghost Candy is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and gassy cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Ghost Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Ghost Candy strain effects
Purple Ghost Candy strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
