Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Glue.
Reviews
10
LiquidKronic
Member since 2016
Purple Glue is an excellent tasting strain. Its effects are mildly cerebral and heavy on the body. The flavor is unique--kind of fruity with a hint of Glue. It's a great night time smoke, so if you come across this strain, it's best to smoke before bed.
Smooth smoke with a great berry kush taste .. 4second Inhale=30 seconds of coughing .High comes on fast and strong and you can feel it weighing down your limbs . Perfect strain for after work or a lazy Sunday.
I ADORE this strain. Granted its a "hybrid" but its definitely a Indica heavy hybrid. I can feel it behind my wyes very havily after just one bowl. I highly recommend this strain for anyone looking to just relax feom stress and get a bit of couch lock going.