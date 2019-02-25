ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for LiquidKronic
Member since 2016
Purple Glue is an excellent tasting strain. Its effects are mildly cerebral and heavy on the body. The flavor is unique--kind of fruity with a hint of Glue. It's a great night time smoke, so if you come across this strain, it's best to smoke before bed.
Avatar for Lap1
Member since 2019
Smooth smoke with a great berry kush taste .. 4second Inhale=30 seconds of coughing .High comes on fast and strong and you can feel it weighing down your limbs . Perfect strain for after work or a lazy Sunday.
Euphoric
Avatar for RavenReisinger
Member since 2016
I ADORE this strain. Granted its a "hybrid" but its definitely a Indica heavy hybrid. I can feel it behind my wyes very havily after just one bowl. I highly recommend this strain for anyone looking to just relax feom stress and get a bit of couch lock going.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Lanebbutler
Member since 2019
great heavy buzz. tastes like kush. one of my new favorites
Avatar for xXxpUnK420pRinCeSsxXx
Member since 2017
This is legit relaxation to the ultimate degree.. You must try this. Great body and head buzz. 5 stars.
Avatar for landesca
Member since 2019
Maaaaan this is lit, a little goes a long way
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LoudpakB
Member since 2019
It's a great pick me up I blew 2 back to back an was lit
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed