Purple God effects are mostly calming.
Purple God potency is higher THC than average.
Purple God is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, uplifted, and euphoric. Purple God has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple God, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple God strain effects
Purple God strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Purple God strain reviews(3)
c........c
March 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Very distinct sweet flavor, euphoric high, sparked some creativity.
a........6
February 4, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
The taste is so sweet I don't wanna put the joint down .
t........y
April 1, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Fantastic strain. Effective, relaxing and focusing