Purple God reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple God.
Purple God strain effects
Purple God strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........y
April 1, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Fantastic strain. Effective, relaxing and focusing
a........6
February 4, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
The taste is so sweet I don't wanna put the joint down .
c........c
March 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Very distinct sweet flavor, euphoric high, sparked some creativity.