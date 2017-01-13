ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Goo
  • Leafly flower of Purple Goo

Indica

Purple Goo

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Purple Goo

If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing users with a moderate-strong heavy body sensation and a sense of spiritual uplift, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and works well for users who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

460 reported effects from 59 people
Euphoric 62%
Relaxed 61%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 35%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

71

Show all

Avatar for PurpleKat777
Member since 2016
it really makes the crap from the day melt away. nice to smoke some mixed with a little bubble and then just cuddle all night and such good sleep. I have bad insomnia anxiety and depression with a little ptsd and traumatic brain injury. works for me and after about 30 minutes can still function.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for opooka
Member since 2011
Talk about some sticky-icky! Nice full buds with fruity undertones and hints of pine. Great cerebral high accompanied by a nice relaxing body high with a mellow euphoria as the kicker. Would highly recommend for both pain and pleasure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for AmbitiousStoner
Member since 2014
I have smoked very many strains but Purple goo by far is the most potent strain I have ever consumed. Purple Goo is definitely for the experienced smoker, although it is an indica it will definitely alter the mind. Great Strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for joshua.jakson
Member since 2012
Got this strain because I was smoking a lot of sativas to get rid of head aches and boy I proved to myself once again by doing that that I do not recommend sativas for any type of physical pain, such as head aches yes even head aches. SO The purple goo looks fibrous and dense but is actually a p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Purple Goo Looks: Beautiful chunky purple/red/green nugs covered in dusty amber trichs Smell/Taste: A deep berryishy earthy pungent smell, taste was more pungent berry than earthy. Effects: Classic heavy indica, relaxtion and eupgoria blanket your body. Highly recommended for night time use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for LA Woman
LA Woman
More CBGLeafly flower for Sunshine Daydream
Sunshine Daydream
More happyLeafly flower for King's Kush
King's Kush
More CBGLeafly flower for Death Star
Death Star
More tinglyLeafly flower for Death Star OG
Death Star OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Banana OG
Banana OG
More THCLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More hungryLeafly flower for G13
G13
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple GooUser uploaded image of Purple GooUser uploaded image of Purple GooUser uploaded image of Purple GooUser uploaded image of Purple GooUser uploaded image of Purple GooUser uploaded image of Purple Goo
more
photos