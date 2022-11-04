stock photo similar to Purple Guava
Purple Guava
Purple Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Purple Fig. Purple Guava is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Guava effects include euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and inflammation. Bred by Fig Farms, the dominant terpene of Purple Guava is linalool. The average price of Purple Guava typically ranges from $50-$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Guava strain effects
Purple Guava strain flavors
Purple Guava strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
Purple Guava strain reviews5
D........a
November 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
b........a
November 23, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
S........2
April 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly