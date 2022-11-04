Sixty years old .Grew up in the City of Los Angeles. 70s and 80s. Stoner. Columbian Gold, Michoacan, Chocolate Thai, Lebanese hash, Ses, Acapulco gold, Columbian Red. Basic pot I grew up on. Most of this are grown outdoors. Ask any weed canosuier that was around that era, that Columbian Gold will be on there top5 favorite weed of all time. Chocolate Thai was also around Los Angeles in that era, those days u have to have a good connect or you will end up with bunk weed. Purple Guava is good smoke,it's not about thc percentage folks. I love this cannabis for the price and the high that gives this old stoner. Try it out and put your review if you have not tried it. Lmk