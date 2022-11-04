Purple Guava reviews
D........a
November 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’m a high-tolerance long-term medical marijuana patient, and, there are a lot of strains that honestly don’t even touch me with the first few hits. I just opened a new jar of Purple Guava, and after two hits, I feel that happy, silly and giggly head high that is only great in the right environment. For example, not for work! For getting things down around the house, it’s awesome and I definitely recommend this strain. It’s not too harsh, and has notes of pine.
b........a
November 23, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Sixty years old .Grew up in the City of Los Angeles. 70s and 80s. Stoner. Columbian Gold, Michoacan, Chocolate Thai, Lebanese hash, Ses, Acapulco gold, Columbian Red. Basic pot I grew up on. Most of this are grown outdoors. Ask any weed canosuier that was around that era, that Columbian Gold will be on there top5 favorite weed of all time. Chocolate Thai was also around Los Angeles in that era, those days u have to have a good connect or you will end up with bunk weed. Purple Guava is good smoke,it's not about thc percentage folks. I love this cannabis for the price and the high that gives this old stoner. Try it out and put your review if you have not tried it. Lmk
S........2
April 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Good stuff