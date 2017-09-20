Purple Hashplant is a hybrid cannabis strain that provides well-balanced head and body effects along with great flavor. These diligent plants are easy to grow and should be ready with their bouquet of perfumed flowers within 8 to 9 weeks. Buds will have a “purple” taste that their color hints at, full of dark fruit and berry notes. Purple Hashplant produces euphoric effects that are great for relaxing or clearing the mind.
Purple Hashplant
Show all
write a review
Member since 2012
Member since 2010
Member since 2015
Member since 2011
Member since 2010
Show all