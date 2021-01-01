Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

Purple Kush Starship

aka PK Starship

Hybrid
Picture of Purple Kush Starship
stock photo similar to purple kush starship
THC 19%CBD Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
no flavors reported yet
top effect
sleepy

Purple Kush Starship is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Kush Starship - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Purple Kush Starship effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy

Purple Kush Starship reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Purple Kush Starship

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Purple Kush Starship