Purple Kush Starship reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Kush Starship.
Purple Kush Starship effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 1 effects
- Feelings
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Purple Kush Starship near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.