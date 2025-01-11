Purple Lemon Haze
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Purple Lemon Haze
PLH
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Giggly
Apricot
Berry
Cheese
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Purple Lemon Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Purple Lemon Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Lemon Haze is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and giggly. Purple Lemon Haze has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Lemon Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Lemon Haze strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Purple Lemon Haze strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Purple Lemon Haze strain reviews(9)
i........r
January 11, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Got me high as a kite and laughing hard For maybe 12 years all I could get was lemon haze and I never got sick of it, always a great time. This cross delivers
k........m
March 22, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Tingly
Dry mouth
A very unique strain. Heady and activating. Packs a punch if you’re not ready for it. I rolled mine in kief for an extra kick.
t........7
July 17, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Pulls nice heady feelings from the lemon half of the strain, and you also feel a heavy body relaxation from the purple side. Buds look really nice as well with lots of trichomes, dark colored leaves, and bright orange pistils.