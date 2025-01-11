Purple Lemon Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Lemon Haze.
Purple Lemon Haze strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Purple Lemon Haze strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
i........r
January 11, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Got me high as a kite and laughing hard For maybe 12 years all I could get was lemon haze and I never got sick of it, always a great time. This cross delivers
k........m
March 22, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Tingly
Dry mouth
A very unique strain. Heady and activating. Packs a punch if you’re not ready for it. I rolled mine in kief for an extra kick.
t........7
July 17, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Pulls nice heady feelings from the lemon half of the strain, and you also feel a heavy body relaxation from the purple side. Buds look really nice as well with lots of trichomes, dark colored leaves, and bright orange pistils.
B........1
February 26, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing for getting yourself motivated to work out or just move around in general. Great social strain that really gets you brain moving! I love purple lemon haze!!!
e........c
November 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
This is my favorite weed strain along with Root Beer Kush. This strain makes me feel giggly, happy, stress-free, and helps with my appetite. Love it.
n........D
January 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Quite cerebral/trippy but relaxing at the same time, it was energizing at first but knocked me out later, quite a euphoric high.
1........z
June 12, 2023
Anxious
Dry mouth
Headache
Literally the worst strain I’ve ever smoked.. headache, paranoia, overthinking…. The only reason to ever want to smoke it is if you want to feel like some paranoid tired shit.