Purple Mayhem
HybridTHC 16%CBG 2%
Purple Mayhem
PpM
Hybrid
Focused
Sleepy
Hungry
Diesel
Earthy
Sweet
Ocimene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Purple Mayhem effects are mostly calming.
Purple Mayhem potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Purple Mayhem is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, sleepy, and hungry. Purple Mayhem has 16% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is ocimene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Mayhem, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple MayhemOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Mayhem strain effects
Purple Mayhem strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Mayhem products near you
Similar to Purple Mayhem near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Purple Mayhem strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
O........n
March 11, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
A very good strain for those who are unable to sleep and have insomnia or other types of pain or stress. Notes of a sweet and diesel flavor profile.
a........7
September 29, 2021
Relaxed
WOW !!! from start to finish went straight to my head.