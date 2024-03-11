Purple Mayhem reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
O........n
March 11, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
A very good strain for those who are unable to sleep and have insomnia or other types of pain or stress. Notes of a sweet and diesel flavor profile.
a........7
September 29, 2021
Relaxed
WOW !!! from start to finish went straight to my head.