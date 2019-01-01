ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Moby Dick
  • Leafly flower of Purple Moby Dick

Hybrid

Purple Moby Dick

Purple Moby Dick

Coming from Dinafem, Purple Moby Dick is a reworking of their popular Moby Dick strain. By crossing Jack Herer with Purple Afghan Kush, this strain has an improved flavor and yield. Buds come in a purple and blue color with a sweet and piney aroma and flavor. The high offers soaring cerebral effects that can become nearly psychedelic.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Afghan Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Purple Moby Dick