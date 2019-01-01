Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Coming from Dinafem, Purple Moby Dick is a reworking of their popular Moby Dick strain. By crossing Jack Herer with Purple Afghan Kush, this strain has an improved flavor and yield. Buds come in a purple and blue color with a sweet and piney aroma and flavor. The high offers soaring cerebral effects that can become nearly psychedelic.