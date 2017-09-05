ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Passion

Purple Passion is great for unleashing your creative side. Mild for an indica, this strain produces an intermediate body-heavy sensation. While Purple Passion is mostly indica, its sativa genetics create a well-balanced strain that is inspiring and introspective while still providing the physical calming sensation indicas are famous for. Gently relaxing rather than overwhelming, this strain is great for those looking for a little relief from stress and anxiety. Purple Passion’s taste is harsh but pleasant and smells like fruity candy. This strain typically matures in around 9 weeks and produces large, dense buds.

    Avatar for woamotive
    Member since 2011
    Purple Passion is one of my favorite sleep aides. It is awesome for insomnia/night time anxiety sufferers, or those who just can't shut off their thoughts/stressful head. Once I Take a few tokes of this stuff I'm ready to lay down. I make sure to get my face washed/teeth brushed (etc) before smoking...
    SleepyTingly
    Avatar for Jolokan
    Member since 2011
    A long-lasting high lasting a little over 4 hours till I noticed I was coming down. At that point I couldn't help but falling asleep. All in all this strain was very potent and made my top 5 list.
    EuphoricGigglySleepyUplifted
    Avatar for prestonoberlender
    Member since 2013
    I'm smoking purple passion as I speak, purple passion has a fantastic taste almost like grape candy flavor. I believe the smoke to be a little harsh compared to some other Indicas. But I can't seem to get over the amazing after taste it leaves you with. Right after hitting purple passion I feel a ti...
    EuphoricRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for WhiteLioness
    Member since 2016
    I'm a sucker for purple buds. My first purple was Purple Nepal, but Passion takes the award for "Holy sweet Guan Yin that might as well be a fucking amethyst." Absolutely covered in a royal purple color and frosty crystals unlike anything I've seen. And the scent was like a pungent, perfume-like mix...
    ArousedCreativeRelaxedSleepyUplifted
    Avatar for possumqueen
    Member since 2017
    Ahhh my pictures the background!! Love this, couldnt get enough, super relaxing, it helped drastically with my fibromyalgia pain, was basically couch locked though. My boyfriend basically just smoked ate and slept every time. Great knock out weed.
    RelaxedSleepy
