Purple Pinner
PpP
Hybrid
Euphoric
Creative
Focused
Blue Cheese
Blueberry
Diesel
Purple Pinner effects are mostly calming.
Purple Pinner strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Purple Pinner strain flavors
Purple Pinner strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Purple Pinner strain reviews(10)
O........n
February 7, 2024
A very relaxing and overall calming smoke. It's definitely a strain that takes over your head and smells like cheese 🧀.
m........2
January 23, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
I know the original creator, he's a board member on mean seeds and the picture you guys have here of purple Pinner is not correct. Furthermore I have the legitimate strain
d........9
March 11, 2024
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Got this in a preroll in NJ, gave me a very nice relaxing, chill high. Definitely an Indica