Purple Pinner reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Pinner.
Purple Pinner strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Purple Pinner strain flavors
Purple Pinner strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
O........n
February 7, 2024
A very relaxing and overall calming smoke. It's definitely a strain that takes over your head and smells like cheese 🧀.
m........2
January 23, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
I know the original creator, he's a board member on mean seeds and the picture you guys have here of purple Pinner is not correct. Furthermore I have the legitimate strain
d........9
March 11, 2024
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Got this in a preroll in NJ, gave me a very nice relaxing, chill high. Definitely an Indica
a........9
January 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Super gassy and grapey/berry smell. Super relaxing and euphoric strain. Perfect for bedtime relaxation.
c........n
October 22, 2022
Euphoric
Tingly
This strain was phenomenal. A friend of mine grew it and it’s packs a punch. There’s a heavy grape fruity flavor which is fantastic! It made me focused, reduced my stress level and had a nice head high.
m........e
November 18, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Gave me a tingly head high initially that I don't often experience. Nerve pain drastically reduced and mood improved.
j........Z
January 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This strain was bred by Mean Seeds in Mass. It’s Been very well received by commercial and home growers.
B........a
April 1, 2023
Best stuff I recommend