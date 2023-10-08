Purple Portal reviews
d........6
October 8, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Amazing strain an especially in concentrate form man this company out did them selfs so tasty an earthy fruity strain an it's so terpy guys. Must try
K........e
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I suffer from hemiplegic migraines . This strain helps immensely to get me from not being able to function to being creative and painting or doing fun crafts.