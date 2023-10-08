Purple Portal
Purple Portal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Rift and Ninja Fruit. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Purple Portal is a creation of Crops, a brand that produces premium flower with high trichome production and unique aromas. Purple Portal is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Purple Portal effects include feeling relaxed, pain-free, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Portal when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Crops, Purple Portal features flavors like woody, floral, and bubblegum. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. The average price of Purple Portal typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Purple Portal is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The smell of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Portal, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
