Purple Pound Cake reviews
Purple Pound Cake strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Purple Pound Cake strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........2
March 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Nice
r........r
September 17, 2023
Giggly
Dizzy
Dry mouth
i get high so hard and i feel like dumb