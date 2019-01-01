Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
From Robert Hursh of Northern California’s Prevention Gardens comes Purple Prevention. This sweet and fruity crowd-pleaser crosses Purple Mandarin, Romulan, Blueberry, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Buds grow strong and bulky with colors that range from bright green to purple, all of which blanket this indica-dominant hybrid in trichomes.