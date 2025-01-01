Purple Punch Auto is an indica autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds; their take on this ubiquitous indica creates tons of fruity grape terps and abundant, resin-soaked buds in shades of purple, electric green, and red. Purple Punch Auto offers consumers a mix of blueberry, cherry, earth, spice, and pastry dough. Its indica effects relax the body but keep the mind happy and stimulated; keeping it properly flushed, fed, and around airflow will ensure Purple Punch Auto grows into dense, potent buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Punch Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.