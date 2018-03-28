Purple Punch reviews
For my first Leafly review, I want to share my experience smoking Purple Punch from the Bloom Room in San Francisco. A disclaimer, I will judge this strain and all future strains based on three categories - Physical Appearance, Taste, and Experience. Purple Punch looks like it was harvested from an alien world. The flower is intoxicatingly purple as the name implies and it's covered in sparkling white trichomes and orange hairs. Pulling apart the bud to load my grinder was a highly enjoyable experience. Overall, I have no complaints at all with the physical appearance, and you will love admiring this beautiful bud. Therefore, I rate the physical appearance a 5/5. Onto taste, as soon as I toked the first hit, my mouth was hit with the pungent taste of sweet berries. Purple Punch is easily one of the tastiest strains I have ever tried, and if you guys pick it up, you will have no choice but to agree with me! In the category of taste, Purple Punch easily deserves a 5/5. I would like to start by stating that Purple Punch isn't a strain I would recommend to beginners. This strain (that hails from two esteemed parents: Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple) should be reserved for experienced smokers. This strain, when smoked, will melt the pain and aches in your joints via an intensely strong body high that will definitely send you to another world. I personally felt incredible waves of cosmic, bubbling energy flowing through every part of my body that made me feel like I was floating. When you pair the intense body-high with a pleasant, creative head-buzz, Purple Punch will offer users a unique and powerful high that will, without a doubt, send you on a magic ride you won't soon forget. When pairing Purple Punch with the psychedelic music of the late 60's and early 70's, you're going to undertake a sonic voyage across space and time. Purple Punch is one of my new personal favorites, and I look forward to many more adventures with it. In conclusion, this easily gets a 5/5. Overall, Purple Punch is a fantastic strain for people who want to have some fun and trip out to music while also having their worries and pain float away into the ether. I highly recommend this strain!
this strain quickly reminds me why indicas are the shit. Not only are all my muscles relaxing/releasing tension, but as my body feels better, my mental health also seems to improve with a good-hearted outlook on life as time seems to slow down and nature takes center stage. Not a couch potato like others suggested....it just gets you so relaxed you want to savor your peaceful state =)
Friday, December 22, 2017; 2:54 pm The "punch", in Purple Punch, is twofold: 1. The flavor of fruit punch is imaginable when exhaled 2. The feeling of being tagged by a hard punch after about five good hits. A fine herb; solid as a rock, and totally covered in white crystals, Purple Punch punches with a couple of quick jabs to the forehead with the first 2-3 hits, then lands an uppercut with hits 4-5, to set this old beast back in his recliner thinking of ice cream. Strange, but true. Indica by heritage, Purple Punch had me set back for approximately an hour, but then my wife snapped an order to clean out the cat boxes. Talk about ride awakenings. This task was accomplished under the influence of Purple Punch, with only one mis-scoop and a minor turd dropping, but a hard one, so no biggie. So in summary, Purple Punch is strong enough, tasty enough, and visually pleasing enough, to make the cut into 5 Starland. Now, I must reload my pipe, for the cat detail took a psychological toll on me, and I'm in need of medical attention via the Purple Punch.
one of my favorite strains currently. this strains aroma profile pre lit was very pleasant. it reminded me of fruit punch. once lit the flavor profile matched the aroma, berries, and light citrus is what I tasted. The high is very pleasent and packs alittle of a surprising punch at first then mellows into a both head and body high. I noticed my self talking more then usual.
This one will put a hurtin blow on all the bad vibes in your life. A real tasty strain with definite Thai streaks. Sync up with nature. bs
I found purple punch to work wonders for my anxiety, & stress. Beginner I must add & only one toke kept me mellow and clearheaded not powerful @ all.
Pretty strong strain, but one of the best if you're really looking for a good sleep. Although smoking a lot when you wake up it can make you feel really groggy.
10/10. Dense bud structure with hues of green and dark purple and ridiculous trichome production. This strain is literally caked with frost and it smells incredible. The high creeps up on you with a wave of body and mind relaxation with a euphoric head buzz. One of my top 3 favorite strains!