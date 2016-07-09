We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Purple Rhino relaxes both mind and body with his effective abilities to wrap you in a warm blissful and pain-free shield. A mellow euphoric buzz along with a focused head high crowned by a heavy narcotic sleepy stone at the end.
It crushes your anxiety and worries right away! Good for pain and ins...
I did not quite feel any relieving effects from this strain, definitely given the impression it would be strong by the smell, the appearance and rating at the dispensary. It was like any average - sub par strain. I only became a little buzzed and it wasn’t for very long.