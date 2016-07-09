ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Rhino reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Rhino.

Effects

Show all

21 people reported 226 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 76%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 52%
Hungry 47%
Depression 47%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 42%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 33%
Dry mouth 28%
Dizzy 19%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

33

Avatar for ahh-maze
Member since 2020
awesome strain for the price, kinda like a special occasion type herb....for example, none the less I'll be back, for more...
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Whisky_Lis
Member since 2019
Feels dizzy, sounds get more accurate and memories surface easily.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fjoergyn23
Member since 2018
Purple Rhino relaxes both mind and body with his effective abilities to wrap you in a warm blissful and pain-free shield. A mellow euphoric buzz along with a focused head high crowned by a heavy narcotic sleepy stone at the end. It crushes your anxiety and worries right away! Good for pain and ins...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Balva
Member since 2019
me and my homies smoked some of this strain and didnt even get buzzed, wouldn't recommend
Avatar for Hinds930
Member since 2018
Super smooth and packs a punch. I’m definitely in “chill mode” with this one. Good strain.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for EeekPeekLemonSqueak
Member since 2018
Great strain. Has a nice purple to it. It is very easy to smoke, and gets you real high!
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jaypreme
Member since 2018
I did not quite feel any relieving effects from this strain, definitely given the impression it would be strong by the smell, the appearance and rating at the dispensary. It was like any average - sub par strain. I only became a little buzzed and it wasn’t for very long.
Avatar for markj8008
Member since 2018
Great taste mellow effects best price at Burlingame Nector
RelaxedUplifted