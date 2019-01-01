Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Purple Roze crosses Purple Punch with Roze to create a terp-heavy purple cultivar. Consumers can expect a balanced high that leans toward the heavier side of things, while offering a delicious sweet and floral aroma that is unique and recognizable. With beautiful purple hues, tasty flavors, and a quality high, Purple Roze might start replacing your favorite summer wine as your lazy afternoon treat.