Hybrid

Purple Roze

Purple Roze

A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Purple Roze crosses Purple Punch with Roze to create a terp-heavy purple cultivar. Consumers can expect a balanced high that leans toward the heavier side of things, while offering a delicious sweet and floral aroma that is unique and recognizable. With beautiful purple hues, tasty flavors, and a quality high, Purple Roze might start replacing your favorite summer wine as your lazy afternoon treat.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Rozé
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Punch
parent
Strain
Purple Roze