Purple Runtz Cake reviews
Purple Runtz Cake strain effects
Purple Runtz Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
h........g
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Very nice tote and brings a wonderful high.
a........5
November 14, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I recommend this strain mid day to end of the day kinda smoke sesh. I’m feeling really calm and happy. But it also got me up and gettin some things done around the home and it felt relaxing not like a chore ♥️😊🥲