Purple Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz Cake and Purple Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, creating a delightful balance of effects and flavors that make it a standout choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Purple Runtz Cake is moderately potent, with an average THC content of around 20%. This makes it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who are seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Purple Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties and its ability to provide a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Runtz Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it a versatile option for various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Purple Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a hint of grape, which is characteristic of its Purple Punch lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Purple Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Purple Runtz Cake is a well-balanced and mood-enhancing hybrid strain with a delightful flavor profile. If you've had the opportunity to try Purple Runtz Cake, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.