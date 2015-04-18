Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Outstanding stuff. Makes me happy, upbeat and with an outstanding , but not racy head high. A lot of body sensations and tingling as well. Great on pain also. A couple of vapes from my pen put my in an awesome place. I medicated with the blond flake from Farmacy PDX. A +.