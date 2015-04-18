ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Sage reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Sage .

Reviews

11

Avatar for Bluewave97
Member since 2015
Very strong sage hint in bud form but when broken up and smoked it gave off a nice hint of lemon, very heavy body high but still packs the punch to the face.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for voldemort
Member since 2014
Maybe it's just me but it wasn't anything special. I'll hold it a couple of weeks and try again. I'll update my review if there is any change.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Purple Sage User uploaded image of Purple Sage User uploaded image of Purple Sage User uploaded image of Purple Sage
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Oh where has this gone in Portland? It is the perfect strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Outstanding stuff. Makes me happy, upbeat and with an outstanding , but not racy head high. A lot of body sensations and tingling as well. Great on pain also. A couple of vapes from my pen put my in an awesome place. I medicated with the blond flake from Farmacy PDX. A +.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for joker1326
Member since 2013
Gives me a mellow high that I can use if I'm up doing something or just being lazy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted