n........n
October 10, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Hits mad smooth and slow. When I say slow I mean that it creeps up on you. I like it a lot, didn’t take to many hits to feel it as a frequent smoker. - Boston, MA
j........g
January 13, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Anxious
I was feeling giddy and relaxed than it all hit me. I started feeling like I was melting or having a acid trip. I began to get paranoid and super panicky. I would try a little at a time. First indica to make me panic.
f........t
March 31, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Amazing feeling of happiness and comfort with your head in the clouds.
c........o
August 24, 2022
Gasx slow creepy on
m........t
May 31, 2016
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing strain. Covered in crystals, beautiful dense bud structure. Wonderful flavor that is reminiscent of the Sunset Sherbet parentage. Indica leaning, potent smoke.
l........d
May 3, 2024
This is hands down the BEST strain I have tried,for people with high anxiety this strain has an incredible relaxing effect that started with me cuddled into a pile on my bed with my dogs and ended with me just vibing to music for the rest of the night,it’s smooth and I don’t feel like it’s to strong or to weak,deff give it a try!
w........3
June 6, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This Strain Is Absolutely A Go To For After Work Or After Activities, Also Great For Gaming. The Taste Is Sweet & Also Peculiar The Bud Itself Gives Off A Creamy Aroma, Hence The Sherbet Name.
M........p
December 2, 2024
Happy
Hungry
good strain for getting high