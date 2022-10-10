Purple Sherbet
aka Purple Sherbert
Purple Sherbet is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Kush with Sunset Sherbet. Like its parents, its buds are gorgeous, mixing violet and olive green that shimmer with trichomes. The effects of Purple Sherbet are believed to be relaxing and giggly. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this strain! Purple Sherbet can exhibit as much as 28% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which powers this strain’s pungent nose with sweet and grape notes and sage aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Purple Sherbet to relieve symptoms associated with migraines, injuries, arthritis, and anxiety. The original breeder of Purple Sherbet is unknown.
