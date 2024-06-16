Purple Silver reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Silver.
Purple Silver strain effects
Purple Silver strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
w........6
June 16, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
easy to handle for beginners. It has a grape/berry perfume like smell complemented by a spicy citrus with hints of diesel/earth overlaying it all. It left me with pleasurable feelings of euphoria, relaxation and drowsiness. Really helps with stress/depression and is a good choice to smoke for unwinding after a stressful situation or clearing your mind