Purple Silver is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Haze and Super Silver Haze. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Purple Silver is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Silver typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Silver’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Silver, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.