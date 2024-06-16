Purple Silver
Purple Silver effects are mostly calming.
Purple Silver potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Silver is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Haze and Super Silver Haze. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Purple Silver is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Silver typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Silver’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Silver, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Silver strain effects
Purple Silver strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
