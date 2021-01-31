Loading…
  4. Purple Starburst
  5. Purple Starburst Reviews

Purple Starburst reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Starburst.

Purple Starburst effects

6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Paranoid
16% of people say it helps with paranoid
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety

Purple Starburst reported flavors

2 people told us about flavors:
Tropical
33% of people taste the flavor tropical
Berry
16% of people taste the flavor berry
Grape
16% of people taste the flavor grape

ReviewsNo Reviews

