Purple Starburst

Hybrid
Picture of Purple Starburst
stock photo similar to purple starburst
THC 17%CBG 1%Limonene

Purple Starburst effects are mostly energizing.

Purple Starburst potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
tropical
top effect
happy

Purple Starburst is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Starburst. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Purple Starburst effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
16% of people report feeling creative
Paranoid
16% of people say it helps with paranoid
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety

Purple Starburst reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Tropical
33% of people taste the flavor tropical
Berry
16% of people taste the flavor berry
Grape
16% of people taste the flavor grape

Purple Starburst reviews8

Purple Starburst terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Purple Starburst is limonene, followed by pinene and myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Myrcene(herbal)

Strain spotlight

