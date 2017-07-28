ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Goodherb76
Member since 2019
Great strain for any time of day! And the only side effects I experienced was moderate cotton mouth and dry eyes. I highly recommend this one if you like Indica strains as much as I do. It also test at over 30% thc
Avatar for Chensley2014
Member since 2018
Very fruity. Made its way to myrtle Sept 2018. Would recommend
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Pierredelux
Member since 2018
Love the smell, taste and look. One of my favourite indica! Absolutely love it
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Smokinsince95
Member since 2017
This is an amazing strain for bedtime and has one of the best "purple" flavors out there...hence the name I guess. I like this to relax and ease my mind and to enjoy something different from time to time. It's a heavy heady Indica for sure and also one of the most beautiful flowers I've seen. I want...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CuzzoTacco
Member since 2017
Some great smoking great tasting weed would deff be my daily smoke sacc 💯 highly recommend
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for Tru45
Member since 2017
Very happy uplifting buzz that smooths out to a comfortable body buzz . Taste and smell are good and the buds have trichomes jumping everywhere! Great strain !
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy