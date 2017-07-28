Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Swish.
Reviews
6
Goodherb76
Member since 2019
Great strain for any time of day! And the only side effects I experienced was moderate cotton mouth and dry eyes. I highly recommend this one if you like Indica strains as much as I do. It also test at over 30% thc
This is an amazing strain for bedtime and has one of the best "purple" flavors out there...hence the name I guess. I like this to relax and ease my mind and to enjoy something different from time to time. It's a heavy heady Indica for sure and also one of the most beautiful flowers I've seen. I want...