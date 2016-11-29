ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Tears
  • Leafly flower of Purple Tears

Hybrid

Purple Tears

Purple Tears

Purple Tears by Dirt Farmer Genetics is a pleasant twist on an old favorite. It’s the product of breeding Querkle and DelaHaze, creating a strain with the aroma of musty grape and hash, and effects that are distinctly sedating. Purple Tears usually bends toward the Purple Urkle phenotype, but has been known to pop a DelaHaze plant from time to time with sativa-dominant qualities. The leaves and calyxes take on a deep purple hue while the plant matures, giving Purple Tears a solid visual presentation to go along with its potent purple effects.

Reviews

3

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Distinct sedating effect. Worked really well for my gastrointestinal problems. But in the end I once again awoke in a pile of borittos and candy wrappers. Old habits are hard to break! Pain removed Mood enhanced body relaxed Tummy finally relaxed Mind... jelly
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for liljmula
Member since 2018
I bought this strain in ontario and ive been smoking for 7 years of high quality stuff, i had a more indica dominant strain for sure and normally i dont get that same feeling when i smoked ocassionally as a young teen but purple tears hits hard and as a high dosage user i am very grateful. This is...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Querkle
parent
Second strain parent
DelaHaze
parent
Strain
Purple Tears

Photos

User uploaded image of Purple TearsUser uploaded image of Purple TearsUser uploaded image of Purple TearsUser uploaded image of Purple TearsUser uploaded image of Purple Tears
more
photos