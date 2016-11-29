Purple Tears by Dirt Farmer Genetics is a pleasant twist on an old favorite. It’s the product of breeding Querkle and DelaHaze, creating a strain with the aroma of musty grape and hash, and effects that are distinctly sedating. Purple Tears usually bends toward the Purple Urkle phenotype, but has been known to pop a DelaHaze plant from time to time with sativa-dominant qualities. The leaves and calyxes take on a deep purple hue while the plant matures, giving Purple Tears a solid visual presentation to go along with its potent purple effects.