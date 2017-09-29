ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Thai reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Thai.

Avatar for MissErikaJean
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Indichronic
Member since 2018
This strain was way too racy for me. I am prone to anxiety and this strain triggered it big time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for aquila24
Member since 2019
One of my top 3 favorite strains of all time. Very alert and focused, and will catch you off guard with its psychedelic nature while sparking one's creative fire
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Soup_nazi
Member since 2019
my dispensary doesn't have it no more... I'm so sad!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple ThaiUser uploaded image of Purple ThaiUser uploaded image of Purple ThaiUser uploaded image of Purple ThaiUser uploaded image of Purple ThaiUser uploaded image of Purple ThaiUser uploaded image of Purple Thai
more
photos
Avatar for Silvershadow2626
Member since 2019
I like the taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Booboo24
Member since 2018
Woo! This was beautiful. I don’t give many strains five starts but pt deserves it. And it’s got a cool name. Great for socialising. We went to the lake with a joint of this and all the heron birds started swimming near us in the night it was cool and weird like purple Thai.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Woap
Member since 2015
Probably won't be disappointed rating it right about the middle.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Nathanthehippie
Member since 2018
Top notch, no complaints whatsoever.. Would recommend to any friend or person looking to jus sit back, relax and let the smoke preform its magic!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted