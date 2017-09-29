Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Woo! This was beautiful. I don’t give many strains five starts but pt deserves it. And it’s got a cool name. Great for socialising.
We went to the lake with a joint of this and all the heron birds started swimming near us in the night it was cool and weird like purple Thai.