This helped with my PTSD and pain hardcore. I opened up about things I never thought I would, and that’s pretty cool. I feel floaty and warm, calm and relaxed.
Overall, it’s really nice- but I smoked this in wax form so I’m fuuuuucked up.
It’s helping me work through the mental shit and the ph...
Grown indoor in less than ideal conditions this plant still did remarkably.
The buds were almost a beautiful shade of strawberry red and pink that fades to a purple color. A spicy smell and taste that can accompany some purple strains, nothing fruity about this particular batch of seeds. Great st...
Real nice bud structure. I like the bounce-back I get from squeezing these frosty trees. My fingertips CLEARLY rob the bud of quite a high amount of crystals yet you can’t tell when looking at the bud that it just lost THAT much lol - it’s THAT caked. The smoke is smooth - not as thick as I’d like i...
This strain is insane, one of a kind. batch I got was a little on the fluffy side but burns perfect in a joint. Beautiful forest green with light undertones and deep purple touches, this bud smells pretty sweet, citrus, floral, a little earthy.. just smells FANTASTIC. Taste pretty flowery, maybe tul...
4 stars for almost getting me there, but not quite. Upon initial inspection these buds are pretty big ,dense, with a range of green hues mixed with purple and frosty trichomes. The aroma is sweet , with a good mix of earthiness and a lil pungency that WW offers. The initial effects were those of a H...