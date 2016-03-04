ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Absolutely Fantastic! This strain is very dense! The Bud: Compact, foxtails on the top some nugs can range from quarter to half dollar and even bigger. Purple pops out on smaller nuggets very rich velvet color. Gave them a tug and they don't budge impressive never seen these beastly structures befo...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
The Smell: Un-puckering this baggie, I am greeted with a nice light musky wood aromas holding behind those wooden odors gives me a slight earthy tone. The Bud: The structure is very bushy! Larger fan leafed nuggs, not dense at all, very brittle and super easy to grind. The bud has more of a sine-wav...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for lushesgreens
Member since 2016
This strain is insane, one of a kind. batch I got was a little on the fluffy side but burns perfect in a joint. Beautiful forest green with light undertones and deep purple touches, this bud smells pretty sweet, citrus, floral, a little earthy.. just smells FANTASTIC. Taste pretty flowery, maybe tul...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ValleyofGreen
Member since 2016
A very sweet floral scent on a beautiful mix of light and dark green buds and orange hairs with little spots of purple . came with a very sweet taste and a quick and lasting head buzz while making your body feel relaxed unless taken in heavy doses then leaves you feeling a bit couch locked but als...
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for DannyVibes
Member since 2016
After smoking this light sticky flower for a couple of days I was really impressed by how happy it made me. I was very energetic and talkative. Took great care of my anxiety and stress. Only complaint I have is I wish it created more of the super high quality keef. Really powerful and tasted great. ...
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Purple Widow

