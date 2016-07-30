Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
PVC OG is a private house strain available at Positive Vibrations Collective in Long Beach, California. Fairly smooth draw (little cough upon exhale). Great strain for coders, programmers or anyone performing a task that requires mental focus. Good for ADD/ADHD. Taste is nice and Earthy.