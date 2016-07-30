ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. PVC OG
  4. Reviews

PVC OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain PVC OG.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Doc Herbalist
Member since 2010
PVC OG is a private house strain available at Positive Vibrations Collective in Long Beach, California. Fairly smooth draw (little cough upon exhale). Great strain for coders, programmers or anyone performing a task that requires mental focus. Good for ADD/ADHD. Taste is nice and Earthy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTingly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of PVC OGUser uploaded image of PVC OGUser uploaded image of PVC OG