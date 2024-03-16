Pynk Mynk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pynk Mynk.
Pynk Mynk strain effects
Pynk Mynk strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........r
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Nicely balanced high. For me, feels slightly indica dominant after dabbing. Leaves me very chilled out and foggy in the mind. Better for winding down at the end of the day than trying to be functional like I would be if I had consumed a sativa dominant strain. Relaxing, pleasant, and doesn’t lock me into the couch.