Pynk Mynk
Pynk Mynk effects are mostly calming.
Pynk Mynk potency is higher THC than average.
Pynk Mynk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pynk Mynk is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GFive Cultivation, the average price of Pynk Mynk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pynk Mynk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pynk Mynk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pynk Mynk strain effects
Pynk Mynk strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
