Pyromancy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pyromancy.
Pyromancy strain effects
H........6
May 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
If you have insomnia, this is AMAZING!I’ve tried many strains to combat my chronic insomnia and this worked the best so I buy it whenever I can get my hands on it! It has a high THC content, so novices beware.
m........9
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very relaxed all is right with the world enough for me to get on top of my insane pain levels. Tastes like fruit with sensory feel of a diesel. Will get again.