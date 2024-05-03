Pyromancy
Pyromancy is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Magik. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Pyromancy is a myrcene-rich strain with mouthwatering mango and grape flavors and profound relaxing effects. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Pyromancy is 21.26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pyromancy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pyromancy when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by RYTHM, Pyromancy features flavors like mango, grape, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pyromancy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re stuck in a blissful state, Pyromancy might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pyromancy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
